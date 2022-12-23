Florence shelters offer warmth to those in need

FLORENCE, S.C. — When it comes to weather the Pee Dee — and most of the country for that matter — received a whopping big bag of coal for Christmas.

Which is good, it'll come in handy.

The winter storm hitting the majority of the United State blew into the Pee Dee Monday morning, driving temperatures down throughout the day to a forecast low of 14 — wind chill of 1 overnight Friday into Christmas Eve Saturday.

Things don't improve any Saturday when the high is forecast to struggle to top freezing at 31.

For Saturday night the low is forecast to be 17 but then warm up to 38 degrees Christmas Day.

Monday, Boxing Day, will bring somewhat warmer daytime temperatures of 42 but overnight lowers will dip well below freezing to 23.

For the homeless and those whose homes might not be up to the challenge the temperatures could be deadly.

"We've worked it out with the House of Hope to have someone sit in at the church and allow that space to be open for a warming station," said Bo Myers with June Bugs Care ministries and Whosoever Church.

The church and the Salvation Army on Hoffmeyer Road have been designated warming shelters.

"From (Friday) at about lunchtime through at least Monday we'll have that open," Myers said of the church. "We'll at least do coffee. We don't have anyone lined up for meals unless the shelter does."

The church, though, will serve lunch Sunday following the Christmas Day service, Myers said.

"Obviously, theology aside, Christmas is not different for us than April or September as far as filling the needs of those without," Myers said.