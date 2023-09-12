FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police have charged one person in the shooting death of another person on Aug. 28 on Roosevelt Street in Florence.

Joshua Isaiah Daniels, 32, 5232 East Old Marion Highway, Lot 17, was discharged from a Florence hospital Sunday, arrested and booked on one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

At 3:05 a.m. Aug. 28 officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Rossevelt Street to a reported shooting and found Daniels and another person inside the residence shot. Daniels was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Florence police investigators said Daniels shot the other person and was then shot by a third party inside the residence.

Investigation continues by Florence police and the Florence County Coroner's Office.