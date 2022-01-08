 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence shooting victim 'critical' following early Saturday morning incident
FLORENCE, S.C. — One person is in critical condition following an early Saturday morning shooting.

Florence police officers went to the 1600 block of East Pine Street about 1:30 a.m. and found the person in the road, according to a media advisory.

Medics with Florence County EMS took the person to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

