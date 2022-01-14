 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence shooting victim dies in area hospital
FLORENCE, S.C. — A person shot and killed Jan. 8 has died from his injuries.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the man as Thomas Bostick, 25, of Florence.

Florence Police officers went to the 1600 block of East Pine Street about 1:30 a.m. and found the person in the road, according to a media advisory.

Medics with Florence County EMS took the person to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

