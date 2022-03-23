Florence shots-fired call ends with one person in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. — A shots fired call late Wednesday afternoon ended with one person in custody after Third Loop Road was closed for a time between West Sandhurst Drive and College Park Drive.
Florence police responded to the call in the 2000 block of Elaine Circle and, upon arrival, tried to contact the person inside the residence but were unsuccessful, according to a media advisory.
"The Emergency Response Team was deployed and was able to detain the subject without incident. The subject was transported to the hospital for evaluation," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the advisory.
No injuries were reported.