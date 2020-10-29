 Skip to main content
Florence store sold $100,000 Powerball ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two Powerball players in South Carolina came within one number of winning Wednesday night’s jackpot. A ticket sold in Florence for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $100,000, and a ticket sold in North Charleston is worth $50,000.

The $100,000 ticket was purchased at Ken’s Corner on the Pamplico Highway in Florence. Discount Store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston sold the $50,000 ticket.

Both tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $50,000. The Florence player purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1 to see their prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.

