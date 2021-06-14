Florence stormwater fees may remain the same

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Not included in the bond issue is a study suggested by Jebaily that would look at all of the stormwater problems in the city. That study will be funded by existing department funds at $550,000 and will take around three years to complete.

The council also voted to approve a resolution that would allow the city move forward on McQueen Street and a Cedar Street stormwater improvements that are being funded by a South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office grant.

In other action Monday, the council approved the the second and final readings of ordinances annexing and zoning a property on Rainford Road and amending the planned development district for The Grove at Ebenezer.

The council approved on first reading several ordinances annexing and zoning several single-family residential properties in west Florence into the city, an ordinance rezoning properties on East Pine and Railroad Avenues to allow for the development of townhomes, declaring two properties surplus and authorizing their sale to Desolate Development Group for development into single-family homes and approving the city's 2021-2022 budget.