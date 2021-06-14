 Skip to main content
Florence stormwater fees may remain the same
CITY OF FLORENCE

Florence stormwater fees may remain the same

FLORENCE, S.C. – Stormwater rates may not be going up in the city of Florence after all. 

The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve an ordinance that would allow the city to issue up to $4 million in stormwater revenue bonds to fund stormwater improvements in the city. 

The $4 million bonds issue was one of two options presented to the city council at a budget work session held in late May to fund stormwater improvements.

That money would fund 11 stormwater projects, including Dargan and Elm Streets ($165.000), the Cheves Street underpass ($200,000), the Rebecca Street outfall ($240,000), Tarleton Estates ($295,000), Malden Drive ($310,000), Cannon Street outfall ($400,000), Oakland Avenue ($410,000), Thomas Road outfall ($485,000), Timrod Park ($500,000), Saint Anthony/College Park ($515,000) and Sandhurst West ($585,000).

The other was a $7 million bond issue that would include all of those projects but also add $1 million to improve the stormwater system in Wysteria and $1.53 million to improve the outfall on Pennsylvania Street.

The ordinance and the city's 2021-2022 budget ordinance do not include an increase in the city's stormwater fees. 

Kevin Yokim, the assistant city manager for finance, told the council on Monday that it was the staff's recommendation to go with the $4 million option in light of the council's reluctance to increase the stormwater fees during the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Not included in the bond issue is a study suggested by Jebaily that would look at all of the stormwater problems in the city. That study will be funded by existing department funds at $550,000 and will take around three years to complete. 

The council also voted to approve a resolution that would allow the city move forward on McQueen Street and a Cedar Street stormwater improvements that are being funded by a South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office grant. 

In other action Monday, the council approved the the second and final readings of ordinances annexing and zoning a property on Rainford Road and amending the planned development district for The Grove at Ebenezer.

The council approved on first reading several ordinances annexing and zoning several single-family residential properties in west Florence into the city, an ordinance rezoning properties on East Pine and Railroad Avenues to allow for the development of townhomes, declaring two properties surplus and authorizing their sale to Desolate Development Group for development into single-family homes and approving the city's 2021-2022 budget. 

The council also approved resolutions proclaiming June Homeownership Month and revising a conditional grant development agreement with the developer of the Kress property to allow for a longer payback period to account for a more accurate value of the property. 

A resolution authorizing the designation of parking spots in front of the McMillan Federal Building as for U.S. Marshals was deferred. 

Jerry Dudley, the city's planning director, told the council at the meeting that the Planning Commission was still reviewing a plan to modify the city's commercial reuse zoning district after the council requested a review earlier this year. 

Buddy Brand, a Florence County councilman and a former member of the Florence City Council, spoke to the council about forming a closer relationship between the county and the city. 

Rev. Leo Woodberry and Anthony Hall spoke to the council about working with federal government groups on environmental justice initiatives. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

