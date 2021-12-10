Florence Symphony concert to feature F1S vocal stars

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops concert is a favorite event for the community and this year will feature some winners of Florence One School’s vocal competition.

In addition, members of the South Carolina Dance Theatre will dance to the “Nutcracker Suite.

The concert will take place on Monday, 7:30 p.m. at the FMU Performing Arts Center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

West Florence High School's Bailey Barefoot will perform a medley of holiday songs; Wilson High School music department member Joshua Mckenny will perform "Deep River"; "Go tell it on the Mountain" will be sung by Sneed Middle School's Prisca Mullins and McLaurin Elementary's Cailin Foxworth will sing "My Favorite Things."

“I’ve always liked Julie Andrews,” said 11-year-old Cailin. “That’s why I picked this song.”