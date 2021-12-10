Florence Symphony concert to feature F1S vocal stars

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops concert is a favorite event for the community and this year will feature some winners of Florence One School’s vocal competition.
In addition, members of the South Carolina Dance Theatre will dance to the “Nutcracker Suite.
The concert will take place on Monday, 7:30 p.m. at the FMU Performing Arts Center.
West Florence High School's Bailey Barefoot will perform a medley of holiday songs; Wilson High School music department member Joshua Mckenny will perform "Deep River"; "Go tell it on the Mountain" will be sung by Sneed Middle School's Prisca Mullins and McLaurin Elementary's Cailin Foxworth will sing "My Favorite Things."
“I’ve always liked Julie Andrews,” said 11-year-old Cailin. “That’s why I picked this song.”
Cailin’s mother, Jennifer Foxworth, is the concertmaster for the FSO. “I enjoy watching Cailin perform anytime, but it is very special to accompany her on stage with the FSO during such a fun, holiday concert, especially after the challenges the pandemic caused for live performance over the past year and a half,” said Foxworth. “We are grateful to be here on the stage at the PAC.”
Tickets for Monday’s symphony concert may be purchased at the FMU PAC ticket office and online at fmupac.org.