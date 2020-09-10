Florence Symphony Guild member's family creates endowment to honor her birthday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kathleen Lazar Baskin helped found the Florence Symphony Guild 50 years ago. She has been active in the guild ever since, and at age 102, she still is.
Baskin will celebrate her 102nd birthday Friday.
The guild was founded 50 years ago this October to support the Florence Symphony Orchestra.
The founding members were Baskin, Betty Hirst, Orion Bobbett, Marion Manweller, Sylvia Jebaily and Lilian Bein.
Baskin was born Sept. 11, 1918. She lives at The Manor in Florence, and for her 102nd birthday, her family is contributing $10,000 to an endowment set up in her name with an additional $10,000 given to the guild last year for her 101st birthday.
“On Aug. 21, 2020, in conjunction with Baskin, her family and the guild, an endowment was created at Eastern Carolina Community Foundation to provide musical grants to the underserved children in the Pee Dee Area,” said guild member Michelene Sheehy.
The endowment was seeded with $9,500, which was part of the first $10,000 donation to the guild honoring Baskin’s birthday.
The guild will be responsible for implementing an application and awarding of the money produced by the endowment as well as to try to grow the endowment, Sheehy said.
The guild is hoping to make its first awards in the spring 2021.
“We are delighted to be a part of such an exciting effort and accomplishment,” said Belle Zeigler, executive director of the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, which was instrumental in helping the guild in setting up the endowment. “This is indeed a wonderful example of collaboration and generosity doing great work in our community and beyond. It is an honor to have the Kathleen Lazar Baskin-Florence Symphony Guild Musical Endowment Fund as a part of our family of funds at ECCF.”
The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation serves seven counties in the Pee Dee, including Florence being one of them. ECCF is a public charity foundation that supports more than 100 agency endowment funds, Zeigler said.
The Florence Symphony Guild is joining its pool of funds to secure the future and long-term growth of its endowment fund.
Maureen Phillips, president of the Florence Symphony Guild, said: “This will help us to keep the money to grow instead of a one-time scholarship. This lets us grow. Baskin gave the first $10,000 last October 2019. We put $500 in an account to be able to get to it if needed. We hope to give out our first scholarship next spring. We will have an application process and interviews.”
Phillips said the scholarships will be given to underserved children in Florence and the Pee Dee area whose families can’t afford for them to take music lessons or to purchase instruments.
Baskin was born in Whiteville, North Carolina, but her family moved to Florence when she was 9. She graduated from McClenaghan High School and then studied at a secretarial and business school in Tennessee. She worked with her first husband, F. Howard DeBerry, in his real estate development and insurance firm in Florence. After his early death, she continued to run the business and became the first licensed female Realtor in Florence.
Baskin said there was always music in her home. Her mother was a musician, and Baskin studied piano as a child.
When her children came along, she encouraged them to “take up an instrument.”
Baskin said all three of her daughters performed with the symphony in their teens — Kathy and Maria played the violin, and Jacquelyn played the cello.
Baskin said her eldest, Kathy Brungard, is a gifted professional musician and was once a guest conductor of the Florence Symphony Orchestra.
Brungard said her mother wanted to leave a gift to the guild to be used for things like music lessons, music camp and instruments. Brungard said she and her sisters tried to come up with a special gift that would be meaningful to their mother and make a lasting impact on the lives of others. For her 102nd birthday, the family pledged the additional $10,000 to the endowment.
Baskin said the second gift for her 102nd birthday was a surprise. She said that is a great birthday gift.
Brungard said her mother is still active.
In partnership with Aldersgate ministries, Baskin funded Rick’s House, a patio home on the grounds of The Manor, in memory of her eldest child, a son with special needs. Brungard said her brother died when he was in his 30s.
She said four young men with special needs live in the home with around-the-clock care.
Brungard said her mother also started a scholarship at Clemson University in the School of Agriculture, honoring her uncle, James Lazar, who taught in the Department of Agriculture at Clemson.
Describing her mother, Brungard said, “She is the most accepting of all types of people and never meets a stranger. She makes an effort to stay connected, to make new friends and has the most positive attitude.”
Brungard said her mother is very independent.
“She drove her car until she was 96 years old,” Brungard said.
Brungard and her sisters want to make this birthday special.
“We try to think of things that will give her pleasure,” Brungard said.
She said The Manor is trying to set it up a room where families can visit with their loved ones during the coronavirus for short periods, approximately 30 minutes.
Baskin said her 100th birthday was interrupted by a hurricane. Now it's COVID-19, and there was always the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.
This year the guild is having difficulty celebrating its 50th year, too.
“We are trying to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the guild, but the pandemic has made it difficult,” Phillips said.
The last concert of last season was to be dedicated to the guild, but it didn’t happen because of the coronavirus, Phillips said.
“We hope the first concert of this year, whenever it happens, will celebrate the guild’s anniversary,” Phillips said.
The symphony usually has seven concerts per year.
The guild sponsors one of those concerts. It gives money to the Youth Symphony Orchestra, Art Trail Sunday Musical Performance, $4,000 annually to scholarships at FMU (two students receive $2,000 each for the study of music) and provides other support for the symphony.
The guild also does a lot for children’s programs in schools, she said.
There are no paid guild positions, Phillips said. There are an estimated 60 members in the Guild, with four being lifetime members, of which Baskin is one.
Phillips said all of the Guild members are volunteers; all support the fundraisers. “Everyone has to be involved,” she said.
Phillips said the Symphony Guild is the grand sponsor of the Florence Symphony.
She said the symphony is an integral part of the cultural environment of the Florence and Pee Dee area.
“With the new Kathleen Lazar Baskin/Florence Symphony Guild musical endowment," Phillips said, "we will be able to cultivate and support the musical talents of underserved children in the Pee Dee Area.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.