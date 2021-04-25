Florence Symphony Guild to host auditions for musical grants on Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 50 years ago, the Woman’s Symphony Guild of Florence, now known as the Florence Symphony Guild, was founded to support the Florence Symphony Orchestra.
One of the founding members was Kathleen Lazar Baskin. She has been a dedicated supporter of the Guild through her membership and support of various fundraising efforts through the years. In November 2019, Baskin and her family gave a $10,000 gift to the Guild with the intent of developing a system for awarding musical grants to underserved children in the Florence and Pee Dee area. Since September 2020, the Guild has taken on the responsibility of implementing Baskin’s wishes for the endowment. The Guild has since created the Kathleen Lazar Baskin-Florence Symphony Guild musical grant application.
On April 30 at the Florence Country Club, the first 13 applicants will have the opportunity to audition and grant recipients will be chosen.
One mission of the Guild is to encourage talented young musicians, and with this in mind, $9,500 of the $10,000 gift was used as seed money for an endowment with East Carolina Community Foundation. An additional $10,000 was donated to the endowment in honor of Baskin’s 102nd birthday by her family in September 2020, and Baskin donated an additional $10,000. Other small donations have been added to the endowment.
In January of this year, the surrounding school districts in Florence County, along with Marion, Dillon, and Darlington counties, were contacted about the availability of the grant, and in March, 13 grant applications were received.
Mary Kevin Miller and Michael Best will be two of four judges at the auditions on April 30. Two members of the Florence Symphony Guild will also serve as judges.
A decision will be made as to the recipients of the musical grants and the awardees will be notified and honored at the May meeting of the Florence Symphony Guild. With this being the inaugural year for the implementing of the grant, many talented and knowledgeable people have provided their guidance and expertise to make this a possibility, said Guild member Michelene Sheehy.
She said the Guild truly wants to honor the philanthropic efforts of Kathleen Lazar Baskin and is appreciative of the opportunity of making her wishes a reality.
Baskin’s legacy for supporting the underserved, musically-talented children of the Florence and Pee Dee area will exist year after year as students annually will be awarded the musical grants.
The purpose of the Guild is to support, serve, and promote the Florence Symphony Orchestra and its growth and activities, to encourage talented young musicians, and to help broaden interest in good music for the Florence area.
Baskin, born in Whiteville, North Carolina, moved to Florence with her family when she was nine years old. She is a graduate from McClenaghan High School, and studied at a secretarial and business school in Tennessee. She worked with her first husband, F. Howard DeBerry, in his real estate development and insurance firm in Florence. Upon his early death, she continued to run the business and became the first licensed female realtor in Florence.