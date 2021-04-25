Florence Symphony Guild to host auditions for musical grants on Friday

Mary Kevin Miller and Michael Best will be two of four judges at the auditions on April 30. Two members of the Florence Symphony Guild will also serve as judges.

A decision will be made as to the recipients of the musical grants and the awardees will be notified and honored at the May meeting of the Florence Symphony Guild. With this being the inaugural year for the implementing of the grant, many talented and knowledgeable people have provided their guidance and expertise to make this a possibility, said Guild member Michelene Sheehy.

She said the Guild truly wants to honor the philanthropic efforts of Kathleen Lazar Baskin and is appreciative of the opportunity of making her wishes a reality.

Baskin’s legacy for supporting the underserved, musically-talented children of the Florence and Pee Dee area will exist year after year as students annually will be awarded the musical grants.

The purpose of the Guild is to support, serve, and promote the Florence Symphony Orchestra and its growth and activities, to encourage talented young musicians, and to help broaden interest in good music for the Florence area.