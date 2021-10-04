Florence Symphony Orchestra season will begin Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage for the 2021/22 season, “Bach to Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
This concert will feature Florence native John Hoffmeyer playing Piano Concert No. 2 by Rachmaninoff, Symphony No.1 by Schumann and “Fanfare for a New Day” by local composer and FMU music teacher Brandon Goff.
“We are excited to finally return to a regular schedule,” said Pamela Glass, the Florence Symphony Orchestra’s executive director. “We have a full season planned with a good variety of concerts – truly everything from ‘Bach to Broadway.’
“Our musicians have missed playing and our patrons have missed live music.”
Masks are required in all Francis Marion University buildings, including the Performing Arts Center.
The Florence Symphony Orchestra’s season includes five concerts. Also planned is a family concert in March.
The November performance includes of “Pines of Rome” by Respighi and a double concerto featuring principal musicians Mary Louise Nagata, viola, and Jennifer Deudkoontod, clarinet.
The December Holiday Pops concert will include winners of the Florence One Vocal Star competition and members of the South Carolina Dance Theatre.
The February performance falls on Valentine’s Day and will feature an expanded orchestra playing “Symphonic Love Stories" by Bellini, Wagner and Tchaikovsky.
The family concert in March will include “Carnival of the Animals” by Saint-Saëns’ and an instrument “petting zoo” before the performance.
The season will conclude with “Broadway by Request,” featuring Broadway singers Nicholas Rodrigues and Teri Hansen. The Broadway pieces performed for this concert were voted on by FSO season ticket holders.
Season tickets are still on sale and include all five concerts starting at $125. Senior and student discounts apply.
Individual concert tickets go on sale this week, including the family concert. For more information, go to florencesymphony.com or call the FMU PAC ticket office from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays at 843-661-4444.