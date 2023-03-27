FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Symphony Orchestra May 25 will perform a classic rock concert featuring selections from the ‘60s ‘70s and ‘80s at FSO Rocks 2023 which will include hits from Queen, Elton John, Chicago, The Rolling Stones, Jefferson Airplane, Moody Blues and more.

Recent American Idol contestant Tripp Taylor will be one of the featured vocalists. “I’m beyond excited to show my hometown how I’ve grown as an artist and to sing with the orchestra that I grew up watching!” Featured singers also include local choral professor Fran Coleman, Florence Little Theater veteran Cole Davis, and vocalist Leigh Montague. In addition, FSO Rocks 2023 will include a 50 piece orchestra and 12 member choir.

Guest artists also include legendary guitarist Andy Timmons. As guitarist for pop-metal band Danger Danger, Timmons toured the world, opening for Kiss and Alice Cooper. He has sold more than a million records worldwide and served as guitarist and music director for Olivia Newton John for 15 years.

Florence guitarist Carson Lee will join Timmons on rhythm guitar. “This is a dream come true for me!” said Lee. “I’ve listened to Andy Timmons music for as long as I can remember. He is truly a guitar hero of mine!”

Dr. Terry Roberts, now marking is 20th year as music director and conductor, of the FSO said he is “excited to combine the symphonic sound with rock musicians. It's a big plus for us to have so many great musicians from the area contributing their talents!”

FSO Rocks 2023 will be held at the FMU Performing Arts Center in Florence.

“This concert will feature enhanced sound and lighting that you don’t normally see at a traditional orchestra concert. The excellent acoustics of the PAC will be on full display with this one,” said Bud Simmons, FMU PAC director.

“FSO Rocks 2023 will bring a whole new audience to the Symphony,” said Pamela Glass, FSO executive director. “We are fortunate to have this concert sponsored by anonymous donors. Proceeds from the concert will help fund our next season and expand our music education programs.” Next season marks the 75th year for the Symphony.

Tickets for FSO Rocks 2023 went on sale Monday.

For tickets call the FMU Performing Arts Center, 843-661-4444, Monday through Friday, noon-5 p.m. or go to www.fmupac.org. For sponsorship and VIP opportunities please see the FSO website, www.florencesymphony.com.