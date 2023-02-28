FLORENCE, S.C. -- An “Out of this World” symphony concert will be performed Sunday by Florence Symphony Orchestra for families.

This concert will feature themes from Star Wars, E.T., The Planets and more. "Space" attire is welcome and costumes are encouraged.

Before the concert, children have the opportunity to experience an instrument petting zoo to get and up-close look at the instruments demonstrated by the symphony musicians.

Doors open at 2 p.m. for the instrument petting zoo and the concert begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the FMU PAC ticket office, 843-661-4444, and on the day of the event.