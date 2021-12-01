Florence Symphony tour of homes is Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Symphony Guild’s Ninth Annual Holiday Homes Tour is Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and will feature five classic and contemporary homes, all decorated for the holidays.

The homes on the tour are 523 Cherokee Road, 1431 Dorchester Road, 825 Abbington Hall Drive, 600 Rosewood Drive and 2516 Ascot Drive.

One of the most recently built homes on the tour, 600 Rosewood Drive, belongs to Dr. Alan and Jill Blaker.

“We moved in last September during COVID. But, it already felt like home since we had spent more than two years walking the property multiple times a day,” said Jill Blaker. “This house was an absolute labor of love. We were very involved with the architect, designer and builder. Building requires patience, a sense of humor and a flexible budget … irregardless of what that budget is!”

She described her decorating style as a “not-so-typical” eclectic mix.

“To sum it up, most of this furniture is close to 30 years old. It has survived many trends throughout the years. I am most proud of how we have mixed a collection of timeless and modern art, fabrics and architecturally interesting pieces.”