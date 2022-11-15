Florence symphony tour of homes set for Dec. 4

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Symphony Guild’s Holiday Homes Tour will take place from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 4.

The event is a self-guided tour through some unique Florence homes, decorated for the holidays.

Homeowners who have offered up their houses for the event take great pride in decking the halls for any holiday or special gathering. Each holiday home on our tour has a decorating style that is slightly different.

This year we the guild has expanded the tour to include five beautiful homes and historic Christ Church.

There will be music for you to enjoy at Christ Church.

Four of this year’s venues are located near or in the Country Club of South Carolina.

The tour this year will include:

1. Jeremy and Kendra Collins, Collins Grove – 2467 N. Williston Road

2. Christ Church – 2305 N. Williston Road

3. The home of Dwight and Helen Johnson at 2128 Timberland Drive Country Club of SC

4. The home of Larry and Pam Anderson at 3716 Palmer Drive Country Club of SC

5. The home of Stephanie Sturkie at 825 Merrill Hal, The Reserve

6. Dr. Chad and Rebecca Thornhill at 2588 Edinberg Way, Windsor Forest

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com, First Reliance Bank, Talbots, Fisher’s Jewelry, Taylor’s Garden and Christmas Shop, and Cynthia’s Apparel and Shoes. You may also buy them from any member of the Symphony Guild and at the door of the home. Tickets are $20 per person.