Florence teachers participate in online workshop

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several Pee Dee arts teachers participated in free online professional development workshops over the summer offered by the South Carolina Governor’s School for Art and Humanities and funded by the Duke Energy Foundation.
The workshops were designed to provide educators with tools to help students “manage anxiety and complex emotions that can arise in the arts classroom,” especially as their focus increases on the social and emotional well-being of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the South Carolina Department of Education’s AccelerateEd Task Force recommended social and emotional health as a priority for teacher training, we wanted to ensure that arts teachers were included in this important effort,” said Carol Baker, outreach director at the Governor’s School in a release from the school. “Arts classrooms are often emotional safe zones for students, and we felt it was critical to helping prepare teachers for the new challenges that this upcoming year could bring.”
English Language Arts, creative writing and arts teachers from 20 schools in the Pee Dee region registered for the three-hour workshops. Thirty-three teachers participated in the workshops facilitated by master teachers. The Governor’s School said these master teachers “use proven strategies and techniques that foster social and emotional well-being in creative classrooms.”
Tina Busick, an English Arts teacher at Wilson High School in Florence, was one of the participants. Busick teaches ninth and 10th graders in the International Baccalaureate program at Wilson.
She said the workshop was beneficial in demonstrating how to give pause and time to reset the brain, a strategy to help students as they re-enter the classroom on Sept. 8.
“I really liked the reading exercises,” Busick said.
She said students in reading a story often overlook the details while trying to get grasp the stories’ meaning.
She said one of the techniques presented forces the reader to pay attention to the detail from the start so as not to have to go back a second time to get the details.
“I like to measure twice and cut once,” she said.
This particular technique increases reading comprehension and is definitely a benefit, she said.
Busick and the other workshop participants were asked to select a postcard with an iconic scene and to write down exactly what they saw, not adding to the image but looking for specific details. Next they were asked, “What would you say about the picture?” and in this exercise they could add words to the details. Once they had completed the assignment, the instructor told them they had the beginning of a poem.
Busick said she also learned that mindfulness must first come from within. Busick said she is working on being mindful and being prepared for whatever the school year brings.
“I think my students will be prepared,” Busick said.
She is ready to take what she learned and apply it to her teaching.
Author and teacher Heather Marshall, a graduate of the Mindful Schools Mindful Teacher Certification Program, led the Mindfulness and Creative Writing workshop that “guided teachers through writing exercises and simple techniques that can be incorporated throughout the school day to focus, recharge and find deeper connections with their students.”
Busick said she especially liked that the sponsor, Duke Energy, was offering mini-grants of $375, to the workshop participants who apply. She said that would be a huge benefit to have the resources to implement what they learned.
The release stated that teachers who completed the program would receive mini-grants for classroom supplies and a year’s subscription to ASSET, a program that helps alleviate student stress.
“Designed by teachers for use in the classroom, ASSET provides social and emotional learning (SEL) stress-reduction curriculum based on the tenets of Mindfulness, Positive Psychology and Positive Self-Talk” stated the release.
The Governor's School stated it was the first school in the state to incorporate ASSET into its curriculum in 2019.
“The arts are typically a place where kids can express themselves and their feelings,” Melanie Trimble, a certified K-12 theater teacher, licensed professional counselor and registered drama therapist, said in the release. “Teachers need the best understanding of childhood stress and trauma reactions before they try to provide a healing and expressive space for kids in such an anxiety provoking circumstance."
In her workshop on Addressing Stress in the Elementary Arts Classroom, Trimble provided an overview of chronic stress and trauma in young children and the Implications for the arts classroom setting.
The Fully Present and Fully Engaged workshop was facilitated by musician and Governor’s School faculty member Kathryn Dey. She has been recognized nationally for her interdisciplinary work linking the fields of music, creative writing, acting, yoga and mindfulness, stated the release. In this workshop, teachers learned mindfulness practices appropriate for the classroom, strategies for strengthening classroom connections and self-care tips.
Gloria Turner, a seventh- and eighth-grade theater and media arts teacher for 31 years at Southside Middle School in Florence, also was a participant in the online workshop this summer.
Turner said as a theater teacher, she tries to do most everything provided by the South Carolina Governor’s School for Art and Humanities.
Turner said she has previously incorporated some mindfulness techniques in her teaching. Turner said the strategies she has used had to do with relaxation, concentration and focus.
She said the workshop she attended had more to do with help for the teacher rather than help for the student.
“Teaching is very stressful now,” she said.
Turner said she learned some new techniques on relaxing by attending the workshop, especially breathing techniques, which she uses in teaching theater.
“It was really well done,” Turner said. “Three of us from my school attended.”
Robin Young also teaches at Southside Middle School. She teaches eighth-grade ELA and English I. She has taught for 12 years and said the workshop was most helpful and insightful. She came away with lots of ideas to help her show students how to “dig deeper” in studying subjects. She said while students in the eighth grade should be able to aware of how others feel or to stop and think, they don’t always by the time they reach her class.
She said it was exciting to have someone break it down for her so she can break it down for her students.
“They gave us wonderful tools that we can share with our students,” Young said. “There are simple things I can use to make students think and to keep digging for the deeper meaning in things they see.”
As the Governor’s School seeks to fulfill its mission to be a resource to teachers and students statewide, it relies on strong partners such as Duke Energy, whose regional grants help the school build relationships with communities beyond its upstate reach, Baker said in the release.
“We are so proud to partner with the Governor’s School to help further their vision of providing quality professional development especially here in the Pee Dee region,” Mindy Taylor, the government and community relations manager for Duke Energy, said in the release. “Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation are committed to serving and investing in our community. This training program with the Governor’s School is just one example of our commitment to education and young artists.”
The SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities provides arts-based outreach programs to students, teachers and schools in South Carolina. Duke Energy and the Governor’s School have worked together to serve the Pee Dee region through various arts-based programs for the past seven years.