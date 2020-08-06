Florence teachers participate in online workshop

Turner said as a theater teacher, she tries to do most everything provided by the South Carolina Governor’s School for Art and Humanities.

Turner said she has previously incorporated some mindfulness techniques in her teaching. Turner said the strategies she has used had to do with relaxation, concentration and focus.

She said the workshop she attended had more to do with help for the teacher rather than help for the student.

“Teaching is very stressful now,” she said.

Turner said she learned some new techniques on relaxing by attending the workshop, especially breathing techniques, which she uses in teaching theater.

“It was really well done,” Turner said. “Three of us from my school attended.”

Robin Young also teaches at Southside Middle School. She teaches eighth-grade ELA and English I. She has taught for 12 years and said the workshop was most helpful and insightful. She came away with lots of ideas to help her show students how to “dig deeper” in studying subjects. She said while students in the eighth grade should be able to aware of how others feel or to stop and think, they don’t always by the time they reach her class.