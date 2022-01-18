 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence teen found Saturday morning, shot dead in his residence
Florence teen found Saturday morning, shot dead in his residence

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 14-year-old was found shot dead in his residence Saturday morning on Dordie Circle in Florence County, across from the Francis Marion athletic field in Quinby.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Khalil Maxillion Ross.

Anyone with knowledge regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff's office free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 1-888-Crime-SC. You may be entitled to a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

