Florence teenager fatally shot on Carver Street
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence teenager was shot and killed Saturday night on the 700 block of Carver Street in Florence.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 8:53 p.m. and arrived to find the victim dead in the road, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The victim was Tharon Orlando Jackson II, 17, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

