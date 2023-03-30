COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety named its 2022 Trooper of the Year and Telecommunications Operator (TCO) of the Year Thursday. The winners were chosen from regional winners across the state.

Assistant Telecommunications Supervisor (ATCS) Flissa McEachern of the Florence Telecommunications Center was chosen as the statewide Telecommunications Operator of the Year from among four regional Telecommunications Centers for her dedication in service since 2005 and for her calm and thorough actions that assisted troopers in their pursuit of a man wanted for his involvement in a shooting in Williamsburg County.

On November 25, 2022, a Troop 5 field unit attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Williamsburg County. The vehicle did not stop and continued at a high rate of speed. It was later determined that the suspect was wanted for a shooting incident in Williamsburg County.

"McEachern’s CAD notes clearly and completely documented each detail of the chase. She kept all Highway Patrol units apprised of the situation as it unfolded, maximizing all available resources to render assistance to the field units. Her duties were performed in a competent and calm manner," the Patrol wrote in a narrative on her award.

This year’s Statewide Trooper of the Year was Trooper A.D. Piszczatoski Troop 2, Post C. It was during a traffic stop that Trooper Piszczatoski learned that the female passenger of the vehicle had overdosed and was unresponsive. He began immediate life-saving measures until she regained consciousness and stayed with her until emergency medical services arrived. His quick thinking and calm demeanor helped save a life that day.

“Today, it’s a privilege to honor these troopers and Telecommunications Operators who embody the mission and the values of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Highway Patrol,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV said. “Each of these individuals made a unique contribution that saved someone’s life, helped solve a case, or provided assistance to others in a critical time of need. The example they set for others around them is admirable and truly epitomizes what it means to be a public servant.”

“We are fortunate to have this outstanding group of men and women working for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and it is a privilege for me to serve as their Colonel," said Col. Christopher Williamson, Commander of the S.C. Highway Patrol. "Each person who works for the Highway Patrol has taken an oath to unwaveringly serve the citizens of South Carolina and improve the safety of our roadways. This annual ceremony gives us a unique opportunity to pause, recognize and commend those who performed heroic acts in extraordinary situations, as well as those who serve well through consistent action every day. And for their efforts and sacrifice, we applaud them.”