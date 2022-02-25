Florence Three approves modified calendar

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Students in Lake City schools will attend classes on a year-round schedule next year, with short breaks instead of a long summer recess.
The Florence Three School District board approved the modified calendar on Thursday.
This decision was not made overnight or without the consent of those affected. The calendar committee hosted several virtual meetings to get the views of employees, parents, students, and community members. Fifty-two percent of the staff and 51% of parents preferred the modified calendar to the conventional calendar. Ten percent of parents would support a modified calendar if it were implemented in the 2023-2024 school year rather than next year.
The modified calendar includes two short breaks, called intercession. The first intercession will be October 5-7 and the second one will be February 22-24.
“These breaks will allow students to become more well-rounded and prevent staff from being burnt out.” said Charm Eaddy, assistant principal at Lake City Early College High School. “Enrichment opportunities, showcases, and performances will all be offered during intercessions. We want the kids to have transferable life skills that are not limited to academics.”
Current state law mandates that no South Carolina public school can begin classes prior to the third Monday in August. To proceed with the modified calendar, Florence School District Three must apply to the State Department of Education for a waiver to begin the school year before the third Monday of August.
In other action, the school board reviewed COVID cases and compared this month’s cases to last month. “Last month, I did not have good news for you all concerning COVID.” said Kasey Feagin, chief operations officer. “Our numbers have decreased significantly this month.”
In January, 34% of the district or school staff tested positive for COVID or had to be sent home due to exposure and 58% of students tested positive or had to be sent home due to exposure. February had much better numbers with only 3% of district or school staff officials testing positive or sent home due to exposure and 9% of students testing positive or sent home due to exposure.
The board approved a request to move funds from the fund balance. The current fund balance is $8,383,421. The amount to be transferred is $950,000, which leaves the fund balance at $7,433,421. The requested money will be split: $573,497 will be used for employee appreciation/retention, $50,000 will be used to upgrade band supplies and equipment. $50,000 will be used to purchase supplies, materials, and uniforms for chorus and ensembles. $226,503 will be used to find housing for staff that travel more than 65 miles per day round trip to work. The board is hoping this will help with employee retention. Another $100,000 will be used to upgrade athletic facilities such as new bleachers and weight room improvements.
The board approved a committee formed by Cheryll Hubbard George to explore District Three’s current practices dealing with children with special needs. This committee will find ways to expand the services of special needs students to make sure every child is represented.
Junior Scholars Sophie Purvis, Hunter Blanchard, and Thomas Edwards were recognized at the school board meeting. Junior scholars are those who scored 550 or higher on the reading or writing or 530 or higher on the math portion of the PSAT.
The next meeting will be held March 17 at 6:30 pm at the district office.