Florence Three approves modified calendar

Current state law mandates that no South Carolina public school can begin classes prior to the third Monday in August. To proceed with the modified calendar, Florence School District Three must apply to the State Department of Education for a waiver to begin the school year before the third Monday of August.

In other action, the school board reviewed COVID cases and compared this month’s cases to last month. “Last month, I did not have good news for you all concerning COVID.” said Kasey Feagin, chief operations officer. “Our numbers have decreased significantly this month.”

In January, 34% of the district or school staff tested positive for COVID or had to be sent home due to exposure and 58% of students tested positive or had to be sent home due to exposure. February had much better numbers with only 3% of district or school staff officials testing positive or sent home due to exposure and 9% of students testing positive or sent home due to exposure.