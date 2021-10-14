Florence Three benefits from $2.8 million literacy grant

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence School District Three has received a grant of nearly $3 million. Florence Three announced Thursday afternoon that it will receive a $2.8 million grant for innovative approaches to literacy from the U.S. Department of Education for the“REimagining and Accelerating Literacy through Arts [REAL] Integration programs at J.C. Lynch Elementary School and Lake City Early Childhood Center. “We are thrilled that this grant will provide art and literacy integration at two of our schools,” Laura Hickson, district superintendent, said in an announcement. “Research indicates that the arts integrated with core content improves student achievement.” The goal of the schools’ programs are to foster students’ literacy achievement through professional development designed to build the capacity of teachers and media specialists to plan and deliver integrated instruction, while also contributing significantly to school library collections through the purchase of developmentally appropriate and culturally relevant books. In addition, this project will include parent events to provide families with access to books and other content about how to support their child’s reading development. Each year, REAL will serve approximately 3,200 students and 170 teachers, media specialists, and literacy coaches across six high-need schools. They are part of ArtsNOW, a national nonprofit that offers customized solutions to improve teacher efficacy and student results through authentic arts integration. The federal grant program supports high-quality programs designed to develop and improve literacy skills for children and students from birth through grade 12 in high-need local educational agencies and schools.