Florence Three going virtual until Jan. 19
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Students in Florence Three will be learning virtually until next Wednesday.

The district announced that it was designating Friday and Tuesday as virtual days for students and staff due to the increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and the rising number of staff and students being required to quarantine. 

Monday, January 17, is Martin Luther King Jr’s. birthday and all schools and offices are scheduled to be closed.

It is hoped that the virtual days will allow staff and students nearing the end of their quarantine periods to return when in-person instruction resumes.

Maintenance staff will work a regular schedule in order to thoroughly clean all schools and offices.

Students will be given assignments to complete during those two days.

Students and staff will return on a normal schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

