Florence Three mandates masks

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence School District 3 became the latest South Carolina school district to mandate face masks Thursday.

The district announced that it will require all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in district facilities beginning Tuesday and continuing until further notice.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff are paramount,” Superintendent Laura Hickson said. “It is important for us as a district to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to educate our children.”

Masks also are required for school bus passengers, including students and adults. The S.C. Department of Education announced that it would begin enforcing the use of face coverings by students and staff on state-owned and –operated school buses starting Aug. 30.

The district’s decision to require face masks was based on the increasing numbers of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 as well as those required to quarantine, in addition to SCDHEC and CDC guidelines. According to district data, in August, 150 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19, while 1,142 were quarantined because of exposure to the virus.