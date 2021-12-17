Florence Three named district of distinction

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence School District Three has been recognized by an international organization that accredits primary and secondary schools.

The district announced Friday it was one of 20 schools worldwide to be recognized as a District of Distinction by Cognia.

“This award is a testament to the quality education Florence 3 offers students and to the efforts of our teachers, support staff, and administrators to ensure that our students are college or career ready when they graduate,” said Dr. Laura Hickson, district superintendent.

“Congratulations to the schools and systems for demonstrating excellence in education in meeting the Cognia Performance Standards based on the results of their 2020–2021 accreditation reviews,” Cognia President/CEO Mark Elgart said. “Having earned the School of Distinction recognition, each of these institutions provides evidence of growth in learning, maintains a healthy culture for learning, supports engaging and high-quality instructional environments, and demonstrates effective leadership for learning.”

The district earned this recognition based on Cognia’s accreditation engagement review process. The company conducted more than 1,200 school engagement reviews for accreditation during the previous school year.

