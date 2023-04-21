FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Thursday afternoon traffic stop in Florence ended in a pursuit, crash, drug and weapons charges.

At 1:15 p.m. a Florence Police officer made a traffic stop on Church Street Extension near Pamplico Highway. As the officer approached the car the driver drove off, turned north on Freedom Boulevard and collided with several vehicles at the Pamplico Highway intersection, according to a release from the agency.

The driver of the car ran from the scene but was taken into custody near American Drive and Pamplico Highway, Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. During the investigation officers recovered a firearm and suspected drugs, according to the release.

The driver, Dahvyan Nykhier Rivers, 20, of 930 June Lane, Florence, was arrested and charged with numerous traffic offenses and drug-related charges, including failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene of a collision, trafficking cocaine, possession with Intent to distribute marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website and the agency's release.

As of late Friday morning he remained in custody at the detention center awaiting a bond hearing.