Florence to build fire station on Jody Road

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence has acquired property to relocate the Ben Dozier Fire Station to West Jody Road.
On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the city's planning commission is the annexing and zoning of a property the city purchased in April for $255,000 for the construction of a new fire station along Jody Road near the intersection of Hoffmeyer Road and West Darlington Street. A 10-foot-wide portion of an adjacent piece of property owned by S&W Manufacturing would also be annexed to provide contiguity to the city's existing limits.
The fire station would be located behind the Elks Lodge and beside the Stonehenge Apartments. Ingress and egress would be provided by a driveway on Jody Road between the Elks Lodge and veterinary clinic.
The location of the fire station would not affect the Palmetto Peddlers facility at all, according to the agenda.
City Manager Randall Osterman reported in March that the city was close to acquiring the property.
To relocate the Dozier Fire Station, the city has estimated a cost of $2.5 million not including land acquisition.
The costs for the replacement Dozier station are included in a $31 million bond issue the city is working on along with $19.5 million for Project Urban Square, $5 million for a new baseball stadium to be located near the city tennis center, and $2 million for renovations to the Carolina Theater.
The city originally planned to issue the bonds in November but is looking at moving that date up to take advantage of lower interest rates available now.
The goal is to have the stations operational by no later than January 2022.
It will take nearly as long to build a new fire truck to serve the new station, according to Osterman.
The need to relocate the Ben Dozier Fire Station and build another station in west Florence is caused by growth in that area.
Annexations in northwest and west of the Dozier Fire Station make it difficult for the city fire department to continue to cover the area with a single fire station and maintain the city’s Insurance Services Office [ISO] Class 1 rating.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast on the city's YouTube channel.
