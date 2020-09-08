Florence to build fire station on Jody Road

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence has acquired property to relocate the Ben Dozier Fire Station to West Jody Road.

On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the city's planning commission is the annexing and zoning of a property the city purchased in April for $255,000 for the construction of a new fire station along Jody Road near the intersection of Hoffmeyer Road and West Darlington Street. A 10-foot-wide portion of an adjacent piece of property owned by S&W Manufacturing would also be annexed to provide contiguity to the city's existing limits.

The fire station would be located behind the Elks Lodge and beside the Stonehenge Apartments. Ingress and egress would be provided by a driveway on Jody Road between the Elks Lodge and veterinary clinic.

The location of the fire station would not affect the Palmetto Peddlers facility at all, according to the agenda.

City Manager Randall Osterman reported in March that the city was close to acquiring the property.

To relocate the Dozier Fire Station, the city has estimated a cost of $2.5 million not including land acquisition.