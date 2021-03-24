 Skip to main content
Florence to change garbage pickup schedule
Florence to change garbage pickup schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. – The City of Florence plans to implement new route changes for weekly sanitation services beginning the week of April 19.

Over the past 30 years, the city has maintained the same garbage collection routes and added residential units as they were constructed and/or annexed to existing collection routes.

Download PDF Garbage Route Changes

The City of Florence has recently evaluated the current sanitation routes and made changes to accommodate the collection of household residential garbage, recycling materials and yard waste.

Every route will have changes, but not all households will be impacted by those changes.

For those households with route changes, the new collection assignments will begin Monday, April 19.

