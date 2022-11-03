Florence to close streets for weekend's Pecan Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. -- There will be several road/parking lot closures happening between Thursday night to Saturday morning in preparation for the Pecan Festival.

The roads/lots will remain closed on Saturday during festival hours (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and will re-open on Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m. Please also note that there may be road closures or delays for the Run Like A Nut and Bike Like A Nut events happening Saturday morning.

Employees coming or going Friday evening and Saturday during the day should come from North Dargan or East Evans and utilize either the city parking parage or the county parking garage.

The DHEC parking lot will also be available via Railroad Avenue.

The following streets will be CLOSED by the Florence Police Department:

Thursday: The Florence County Complex parking lot will be partially closed beginning Thursday evening for setup of amusement rides. Access will still be available on the east side of the lot as well as the reserved spaces on Friday.

Friday: Irby Street from Baroody to Palmetto Street will close beginning at 6 p.m.

Evans Street from Coit to Dargan will close beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday. Local traffic for hotel guest check-in will be allowed on Evans Street via East Evans until 10 p.m. at which time no entry will be allowed onto West Evans Street. Restaurant guests should be directed to park in the City of Florence parking garage inside the Emerson or in the County Complex Parking Garage. There is also ample parking available in the 100 block of N. Dargan, S.S. Dargan, and the BTC parking lot.

Cheves Street from Coit Street to Dargan Street will close beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday: The 100 block of S. Dargan Street from just South of the driveway at the Waters’ Building will close beginning at midnight. The driveway and the street northbound will remain open for hotel guests, restaurant patrons, and Emerson apartment residents.

The 200 block of S. Dargan Street to Palmetto will close beginning at midnight

Cheves Street from Dargan to Railroad Ave. will close beginning at midnight.

The following streets will remain open for travel during the festival

Baroody will be open Eastbound

North Dargan Street will remain open northbound and southbound to South Dargan, closed only just beyond the driveway in between the Florence County Museum and Waters Building

Residents of the Emerson and hotel guests will have access to the parking garage for in and out travel at the driveway between the museum and Waters’ building on South Dargan street only. Irby and Cheves Street access will be closed beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.

The surface parking lot behind the businesses on Evans Street will remain open with access only at the driveway in between the Museum and Waters’ Building. All traffic coming out onto S. Dargan Street will need to make a left and exit northbound.

East Evans Street will remain open Eastbound

Railroad Ave/East Baroody will remain open

Palmetto Street will remain open

Coit Street will remain open

For more information about what’s taking place during the 18th annual SC Pecan Festival, please visit www.scpecanfestival.com.