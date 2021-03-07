Florence to consider extending face mask requirements

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is expected to consider extending the city's face mask ordinance Monday afternoon.
On the agenda for the meeting are the readings of two emergency ordinances, both of which are extensions of previous emergency ordinances and resolutions requiring the wearing of face masks under certain circumstances and allowing for electronic meetings.
The ordinances require face masks to be worn if a person enters into an enclosed establishment open to the public or works in one. There are exceptions built in for religious beliefs, health problems, small children, eating, in private offices where 6 feet distance can be maintained, to comply with police officers, and situations in which it is impossible to do so like a dental visit or swimming.
The ordinances, if approved by the city council, will be effective until midnight on May 7.
People can be fined $25 a day for violating the ordinance and businesses can be fined $100 each day they violate the ordinance.
Also on the agenda for the meeting are second and final readings of ordinances amending the city code to comply with Jay Jordan's business license tax bill, conveying a property to Silver Leaf Investments for $6,000 and amending the city's zoning code related to setbacks.
Up for first reading at the meeting are ordinances annexing and zoning property at 1541 Palomar Parkway, rezoning three properties at 900 Oakland Ave. and 607 Maxwell St., and rezoning property at 607 Second Loop Rd.
There are four resolutions on the agenda: one to expand the farm-to-school program with Florence One Schools, amending a conditional development agreement with Swinton Builders for additional homes to be built in Old Carver Station, amending the conditional development agreement with Downtown Hospitality Group LLC, and recognizing the Ron James Youth Tennis Program.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Monday. It will be held via Zoom videoconferencing and will be broadcast on the city's YouTube channel.
To comment at the meeting, email a comment or a request to comment about a specific agenda item along with a name, phone number and address to ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon on Monday.
To view the meeting, visit the city's website, cityofflorence.com, go to the "Government" dropdown menu and select "Web Broadcast" under "City Council."