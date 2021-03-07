Florence to consider extending face mask requirements

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is expected to consider extending the city's face mask ordinance Monday afternoon.

On the agenda for the meeting are the readings of two emergency ordinances, both of which are extensions of previous emergency ordinances and resolutions requiring the wearing of face masks under certain circumstances and allowing for electronic meetings.

The ordinances require face masks to be worn if a person enters into an enclosed establishment open to the public or works in one. There are exceptions built in for religious beliefs, health problems, small children, eating, in private offices where 6 feet distance can be maintained, to comply with police officers, and situations in which it is impossible to do so like a dental visit or swimming.

The ordinances, if approved by the city council, will be effective until midnight on May 7.

People can be fined $25 a day for violating the ordinance and businesses can be fined $100 each day they violate the ordinance.