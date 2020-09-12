Florence to construct $15 million sports complex near tennis center

"In that process, we were also [planning to] constructing a central field, a main field," Wukela said. "And we had some interest from some folks who might want to play there."

The news conference will be held after Monday's city council meeting because the council is expected to approve on first reading an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement with the unnamed summer wooden bat league team for the stadium.

Wukela declined to provide the name of the team.

However, Florence is home to the RedWolves, who play their games on the Francis Marion University campus.

The unnamed team is expected to outfit the new stadium with VIP seating, party suites, a beer garden, kids play area and group outing hospitality areas. The team is expected to move into the facility in time for the 2022 season.

The complex will also feature a full-size track and field facility with spectator seating, another regulation size baseball field including batting cages, five youth-sized baseball fields, buildings for restrooms and concessions, two parking lots with approximately 520 spaces, and a grass lot for overflow parking.