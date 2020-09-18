 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence to construct fire station on Smith Drive
0 comments

Florence to construct fire station on Smith Drive

Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence's new fire station will be located on Smith Drive. 

Florence City Manager Randall Osterman detailed the location of the new station during a presentation at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Friday morning at the Florence Center. 

Osterman said growth in the western and northwestern portions of the city create the need for the city to build a new fire station and to relocate the Ben Dozier fire station. By moving the station and building a new one, the city will be able to maintain its Insurance Services Office [ISO] Class 1 rating.

Osterman, a former fire chief, added that the project was "near and dear" to his heart. 

He later jokingly asked how would the audience like to be new Fire Chief Shannon Tanner, who is taking over for the new city manager.  

Records of the Florence County assessor indicate that the city purchased the property from Darlington Properties LP for $225,292 on Aug. 13. 

The Dozier fire station will move to a location on West Jody Road. 

The city purchased that property in April for $255,000, according to the Florence County assessor's records. 

The costs for the stations are included in a $31 million bond issue the city is working on along with $19.5 million for Project Urban Square, $5 million for a new baseball stadium to be located near the city tennis center, and $2 million for renovations to the Carolina Theater.

The city originally planned to issue the bonds in November but is looking at moving that date up to take advantage of lower interest rates available now.

The goal is to have the stations operational by no later than January 2022.

Osterman said construction should begin after Jan. 1, 2021. 

Osterman also detailed the status of many other city projects during his 28-minute speech. 

Construction on Project Urban Square, the $65 million plan to construct a 120-room hotel and conference center, a 120-unit apartment building, a four-tory, five-level parking garage with 334 parking spaces, a 30,000-square-foot townhouse area, and a retail or restaurant space at an existing warehouse on N.B. Baroody Street., should begin in early spring. 

Osterman said the private investment in the project was around $50 million. He added that the city's primary responsibility on the project is the construction and operation of the parking garage. He said this arrangement was similar to the agreement for the parking garage next to the Emerson Apartments. 

"The project will increase jobs and will drastically increase the amount of people in the downtown area," Osterman said. "It will provide for more support to the restaurants and businesses in that area." 

He later updated progress on the streetscape project on West Evans Street near the project. Osterman said this project should be completed within six months. 

Osterman also gave an update on the progress on the redevelopment of the Florence Museum into an event space and the renovations of the Carolina Theater building. 

He said a full construction schedule had not yet been developed for the theater as the roof needs to be repaired to prevent further damage to the building prior to any attempted renovations. 

Osterman added that the goal of the theater renovations is to create mid-sized performance venue to be operated by a vendor with a lease from the city. 

Osterman also said the new RedWolves baseball stadium should be ready by March 2022. Site work is expected to begin on the project in December. He later added that additional recreational improvements are on the way. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence to construct $15 million sports complex near tennis center

  • +2
  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is attempting to hit another redevelopment home run. The city is expected to announce at a Monday afternoon news conference that it will be developing a $15 million sports complex beside of the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center at the location of the former Clemson extension office. 

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American
Local News

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American

FLORENCE, S.C. — Around 70% of the Florence One Schools students that opted for an online-only education model were African American. Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, provided an update about the opening of schools to the governing board of trustees at a meeting Thursday evening.

Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launches in Lake City today
Local News

Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launches in Lake City today

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund in partnership with the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation starting Wednesday will work to give academic scholarships to graduating seniors from Lake City High School, and provide Crisis/Emergency Funds for local residents in immediate need.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert