Florence to construct fire station on Smith Drive

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence's new fire station will be located on Smith Drive.

Florence City Manager Randall Osterman detailed the location of the new station during a presentation at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Friday morning at the Florence Center.

Osterman said growth in the western and northwestern portions of the city create the need for the city to build a new fire station and to relocate the Ben Dozier fire station. By moving the station and building a new one, the city will be able to maintain its Insurance Services Office [ISO] Class 1 rating.

Osterman, a former fire chief, added that the project was "near and dear" to his heart.

He later jokingly asked how would the audience like to be new Fire Chief Shannon Tanner, who is taking over for the new city manager.

Records of the Florence County assessor indicate that the city purchased the property from Darlington Properties LP for $225,292 on Aug. 13.

The Dozier fire station will move to a location on West Jody Road.

The city purchased that property in April for $255,000, according to the Florence County assessor's records.