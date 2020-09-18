Florence to construct fire station on Smith Drive

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence's new fire station will be located on Smith Drive.
Florence City Manager Randall Osterman detailed the location of the new station during a presentation at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Friday morning at the Florence Center.
Osterman said growth in the western and northwestern portions of the city create the need for the city to build a new fire station and to relocate the Ben Dozier fire station. By moving the station and building a new one, the city will be able to maintain its Insurance Services Office [ISO] Class 1 rating.
Osterman, a former fire chief, added that the project was "near and dear" to his heart.
He later jokingly asked how would the audience like to be new Fire Chief Shannon Tanner, who is taking over for the new city manager.
Records of the Florence County assessor indicate that the city purchased the property from Darlington Properties LP for $225,292 on Aug. 13.
The Dozier fire station will move to a location on West Jody Road.
The city purchased that property in April for $255,000, according to the Florence County assessor's records.
The costs for the stations are included in a $31 million bond issue the city is working on along with $19.5 million for Project Urban Square, $5 million for a new baseball stadium to be located near the city tennis center, and $2 million for renovations to the Carolina Theater.
The city originally planned to issue the bonds in November but is looking at moving that date up to take advantage of lower interest rates available now.
The goal is to have the stations operational by no later than January 2022.
Osterman said construction should begin after Jan. 1, 2021.
Osterman also detailed the status of many other city projects during his 28-minute speech.
Construction on Project Urban Square, the $65 million plan to construct a 120-room hotel and conference center, a 120-unit apartment building, a four-tory, five-level parking garage with 334 parking spaces, a 30,000-square-foot townhouse area, and a retail or restaurant space at an existing warehouse on N.B. Baroody Street., should begin in early spring.
Osterman said the private investment in the project was around $50 million. He added that the city's primary responsibility on the project is the construction and operation of the parking garage. He said this arrangement was similar to the agreement for the parking garage next to the Emerson Apartments.
"The project will increase jobs and will drastically increase the amount of people in the downtown area," Osterman said. "It will provide for more support to the restaurants and businesses in that area."
He later updated progress on the streetscape project on West Evans Street near the project. Osterman said this project should be completed within six months.
Osterman also gave an update on the progress on the redevelopment of the Florence Museum into an event space and the renovations of the Carolina Theater building.
He said a full construction schedule had not yet been developed for the theater as the roof needs to be repaired to prevent further damage to the building prior to any attempted renovations.
Osterman added that the goal of the theater renovations is to create mid-sized performance venue to be operated by a vendor with a lease from the city.
Osterman also said the new RedWolves baseball stadium should be ready by March 2022. Site work is expected to begin on the project in December. He later added that additional recreational improvements are on the way.
