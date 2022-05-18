Florence to experience record breaking heat

FLORENCE,S.C.— Florence and surrounding areas will have record high temperatures Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s.

Meteorologist Rick Neuherz of the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, explained what is causing the increase in temperature.

“It’s high pressure aloft pumping air down from above,” he said. “When the air sinks, it warms. Basically, we can attribute the high temperatures to high pressure settling over the area and bringing hot air.”

High pressure aloft causes the air to sink. The downward motion warms the air in the lower atmosphere while trapping the heat rising from the earth’s surface.

“When you have high pressure, the air in the center of the high pressure comes down,” he said. “The center of the high will be close to us. This means air from 10,000 to 15,000 feet up is going to come down to the surface. When it comes down, according to the laws of physics, it has to dry out and warm up. You’re taking air that was relatively warm to begin with at 10,000 feet and bringing it down to the surface where it is even warmer because it has to warm up when it comes down.”

He said high temperatures in May don't signal an unusually hot summer.

“Temperatures near 100 degrees in May are not unprecedented although it is unusual. Typically you see temperatures that high in June, July, and August. When I say typically I mean those temperatures are still unusual, but according to the history of our climate sites they tend to happen in those months.”

Neuherz said it is difficult to determine whether the summer will maintain such high temperatures.

“At this point, it is hard to tell whether the summer will follow suit and maintain such high temperatures. I recall three years ago we had temperatures in the hundreds in May and that was the only time we had such temperatures all summer. Whatever happens in May does not determine whether or not the summer will be hot.”

The climate predictions center predicted May, June and July to have a 40% to 50% chance of above -ormal temperatures. “If that turns out to be right, we could see more warm temperatures, ”Neuherz said. “Whether this summer will be the hottest on record can not be figured just yet.”

Neuherz said the 100-degree temperature will not feel like it.

“This will be a dryer heat,” he said. “If it gets to 100 degrees, it will not feel like it. It will still be hot, but there is less humidity in the air. It may only feel like 95 or 98 degrees rather than 100. Your body is slightly better able to cool itself on days the air is dry rather than warm. He called it a “sneaky heat."

Major Kate Smith, training officer for Florence County EMS, provided tips on how to stay safe during the high temperatures.

“It is a little early in the season for us to be having these temperatures,” Smith said. “Most people are not ready for this type of heat. Everyone is so excited to go outside, but that isn’t always a good thing out the gate.

“The hottest part of the day is noon. If you want to avoid significant issues with the heat, you should plan your activities for the morning. If you are going to cut the grass or go for a walk, do it before it gets really hot. Also make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids.

Smith said it is important to pay attention to your body.

“If you are doing strenuous activity, make sure to factor in sports drinks like Gatorade or Powerade because your body is losing salt," Smith said. "You want to make sure to replace that. If you notice yourself getting too hot, you should take a break. You should cool yourself off and go inside. You should wear sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and protect your skin. Most importantly, pay attention to your body.”

Smith explained the signs of dehydration.

“If you get to the point where you are really thirsty and have not gone to the bathroom in a couple of hours, you could be dehydrated. I know construction workers and people who do homebuilding always make sure their urine is clear. Clear urine means you are hydrated. The biggest thing is to stay hydrated. That is the best thing you can do for your body.”

Smith warned people about sitting in cars or leaving children or pets behind:

“Don’t leave your children or your pets in the car. Even if the air conditioner is on, do not leave your children or pets in the car. Take them inside with you. You can not guarantee that your A/C will not malfunction or that something will go wrong and your child or animal will be left in the car.”

Smith told a story of how one of the employees years ago sat in the car and his body temperature changed from normal to 103 in four hours. She said it wasn’t even on the hottest of days. “He’s a grown-up who knows how to take care of himself and knows how to get out if he needs to. A kid may not understand that and a pet will definitely not know to do that. People need to be mindful and check their cars and make sure to not leave anything behind.”

Chuck Pope, director of public works, released a statement for employees of the city working in extreme temperatures:

“The City of Florence Public Works Department encourages employees to hydrate their bodies prior to expected periods of extreme temperature conditions and will permit employees to drink fluids frequently throughout their work shifts. Each work division will provide adequate amounts of cool, potable water in the work area and coolers with the same for off-site work areas."

"We will allow employees working in hot and/or extreme temperatures to take breaks frequently, such as 10 minute / 60 minutes rest periods, to prevent heat-related illnesses. Public Works managers and supervisors will monitor employees during their work day at their various work sites/truck routes during periods of extreme heat."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.