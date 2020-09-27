Florence to host its first Le Diner en Blanc

FLORENCE, S.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc, the Parisian-inspired pop-up picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code, is coming to Florence for the first time ever next summer. The exact date will be announced later.

To participate in this first edition event guests must be invited via the hosts’ network or participating partners or get on a waiting list via the official website. To be part of this inaugural event, sign up now at register.dinerenblanc.com/florence/en/register.

Le Dîner en Blanc began in Paris in 1988 when François Pasquier, returning from a long stay abroad, had the idea to gather friends for a picnic. As the number of guests grew, he decided to hold the dinner in a public space and ask everyone to dress in all white to easily recognize one another.

The event was such a success that they all agreed to repeat the experience the following year. Each year, the evening gathered more and more friends. Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris reached a record high attendance in 2018 for its 30th anniversary when 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world celebrated at the Esplanade des Invalides.

What was a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents.