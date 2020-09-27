Florence to host its first Le Diner en Blanc

FLORENCE, S.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc, the Parisian-inspired pop-up picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code, is coming to Florence for the first time ever next summer. The exact date will be announced later.
To participate in this first edition event guests must be invited via the hosts’ network or participating partners or get on a waiting list via the official website. To be part of this inaugural event, sign up now at register.dinerenblanc.com/florence/en/register.
Le Dîner en Blanc began in Paris in 1988 when François Pasquier, returning from a long stay abroad, had the idea to gather friends for a picnic. As the number of guests grew, he decided to hold the dinner in a public space and ask everyone to dress in all white to easily recognize one another.
The event was such a success that they all agreed to repeat the experience the following year. Each year, the evening gathered more and more friends. Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris reached a record high attendance in 2018 for its 30th anniversary when 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world celebrated at the Esplanade des Invalides.
What was a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents.
Now for the first time ever, Florence will welcome its very own Le Dîner en Blanc, thanks to local hosts Nicole Dixon, Charlene McKnight and Tonita Perry.
“Le Dîner en Blanc captures the spirit of friendship, glamour, and European elegance,” Perry said. “We love the history and anticipation of the Dîner en Blanc events around the world. We’re excited to bring a little piece of Europe to Florence, S.C. and to add some United States flair to Le Dîner en Blanc.”
A large part of the excitement surrounding Le Dîner en Blanc is the secrecy surrounding the event location which is kept secret until the very last moment. Guests are given rendezvous to a departure point when they purchase their tickets. To uphold Le Dîner en Blanc’s tradition, attendees must dress head-to-toe in white and are requested to bring their own portable tables, white chairs, white table linens, tableware, and a gourmet meal.
For full details on the rules, visit florence.dinerenblanc.com or on social media, Facebook, DinerEnBlancFlorenceSC, and Instagram, dinerenblancflorencesc, using hashtags #dinerenblanc #debflorence2021.
Community is most important to the hosts of the inaugural Le Dîner en Blanc - Florence. S.C. It is their hope to organize an event that provides an evening of allure and grace through fellowship with old and newfound friends, while also being a part of the Le Dîner en Blanc global community. They look forward to the annual event being a much-anticipated staple on the list of community events of Florence.
About Diner en Blanc International
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 80 cities in 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair.
