Florence to mark Veterans Day with new monument, COVID restrictions

FLORENCE, S.C. − Plans are for Florentines to gather for Veterans Day on Nov. 11 to mark the occasion, though this year in the time of COVID the event will be scaled back, masked up and socially distanced.

Organizers this year also plan for a shorter ceremony than in years past − 45 to 50 minutes, said Col. (RET) Barry Wingard, the event's organizer and master of ceremonies.

The monument to be unveiled this year is in honor of the USS Arizona, sunk in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Dec. 7, 1941. The monument will include a piece of the ship recovered and donated to the park that has been stabilized and preserved "as is" by volunteers.

The keynote speaker for this year will be Lt. Gen. (RET) Robert Caslen, the current president of the University of South Carolina and previous superintendent and president of West Point, the US Military Academy.

S.C. Rep. Roger Kirby, a distinguished singer, is scheduled to perform the national anthem, and 16 names of Pee Dee residents who served in the military are scheduled to be added to the Wall of Honor, which will bring the total number of names on the wall to 792.

There will not be a stage this year, just a podium, a microphone and only a few VIP guests, Wingard said.