Florence to offer city-wide Easter egg hunt this weekend
Florence to offer city-wide Easter egg hunt this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a city-wide Easter egg hunt this weekend.

 People wishing to hunt Easter eggs are asked to watch the city's website or social media pages for clues about the locations of the eggs. When they find an egg, they are asked to scan the QR code of the egg to enter a contest. 

Families can enter one time at each location. Winners will be announced Monday. 

The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and continue through Sunday. 

For more information, contact the city's parks and recreation department at 843-665-3253 or visit the city's website, cityoflorence.org

