Florence to offer city-wide Easter egg hunt this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a city-wide Easter egg hunt this weekend.
People wishing to hunt Easter eggs are asked to watch the city's website or social media pages for clues about the locations of the eggs. When they find an egg, they are asked to scan the QR code of the egg to enter a contest.
Families can enter one time at each location. Winners will be announced Monday.
The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and continue through Sunday.
For more information, contact the city's parks and recreation department at 843-665-3253 or visit the city's website, cityoflorence.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.