Florence to offer water and sewer e-billing option
FLORENCE, S.C. — Customers of Florence's water and sewer utility will soon be able to help save a tree or two. 

The city's utility will offer customers the ability to receive an electronic copy of their monthly statements rather than a paper copy.

When customers go to the mailbox to receive their bills at the end of the month, the monthly bill will contain information for customers to choose the online option. Basically, customers will be asked to visit ubill.cityofflorence.com and provide their account service number combination and the street number of their address. 

The city hopes that the e-billing option will reduce costs to the city by reducing the number of paper bills it has to send out and to the environment by preventing the cutting down of trees to provide the paper for the bills. 

The e-billing program is the latest in a series of green and environmental initiatives undertaken by the city. The city has built "pocket parks" and has been recognized as a tree city and a bee city. 

