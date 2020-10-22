Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

In his statement, Wukela did not address the First Amendment issue that would likely arise should the city permit the mural to remain.

Most of the people who spoke including McCray, Damian Douglas, Thomas Porter, Kenerick Crawford, Cummings and La Rochelle implied that they believed both reasons Cummings said he was given to be a pretext for the city to remove the mural due to pressure applied from groups that did not want the mural in Florence.

The implication is that after the mural was completed, Wukela and the city received several phone calls and comments regarding the mural from those on the right side of the political spectrum. Because of that pressure, Wukela and the city created issues of the paint and the First Amendment to get the mural removed.

There are facts that conflict with this allegation. First, the city council is composed of five Democrats and two Republicans. And second, Wukela and a majority of the city council just voted on an unrelated issue to approve a rental registry ordinance despite pressure from people on the right side of the political equation.

Wukela also said in his statement that the mural had been defaced by "bigots who painted racial epithets on the face of the mural."

"I am deeply disturbed by the racially motivated vandalism of this piece of art," Wukela said. "I am also disappointed in the organizer’s failure to comply with the terms of the authorization for which they applied. In any event, given that the mural has been defaced and that it is in violation of the City authorization, the City will be forced to remove the mural. Suffice it to say, going forward, no permits will be authorized for painting on City streets whether permanent or temporary."

