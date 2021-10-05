 Skip to main content
Florence to say 'Prost' at Oktoberfest
top story

FLORENCE, S.C. – People from the Florence area can say "Prost" on Saturday when Downtown Oktoberfest returns. 

Downtown Oktoberfest will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Dargan Street 

The event will feature cold German and Oktoberfest style beers, Dachshund and almost-Dachshund races benefiting the Florence Area Humane Society, beer stein and barrel races. 

Admission to the event is free, but, beer and food at the event will require a person attending to purchase tickets from a ticket booth located at the event under the ticket flag. 

Oktoberfest began in Munich in 1810 with a wedding of a Bavarian king to another German royal (the various German states did not unify until well into the 1800s). The celebration was repeated the next year and gradually transformed into the Oktoberfest celebration.

German immigrants brought this tradition with them when they arrived in the United States. 

Oktoberfest was first celebrated in Florence with a downtown festival in 2013, but it was canceled in 2015 because of inclement weather and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

