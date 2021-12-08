Florence to shut down South Dargan Street water for water main repair

FLORENCE, S.C. — It's going to be a dry weekend along South Dargan Street in Florence.
"In order to complete necessary water system utility work, the City of Florence is notifying customers of an upcoming outage on Saturday. The water main is expected to take a day to repair and will occur between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m," according to a notice sent to South Dargan Street residents and businesses. "South Dargan Street from East Pine Street through Cedar Street will be closed to traffic during this construction repair."
"Elm Street is one the Third Penny Road Projects, which is located off South Dargan," said Utilities Director Michael Hemingway. Work on improving the street, which runs alongside the McClenaghan Administrative Annex, has been on going for several months.
"During the course of doing this work a water valve was broken. To install a new water valve the water within a close proximity of the water valve to be replaced has to be turned off so that staff can install the new valve," Hemingway said. The work will be handled by city crews, he said.
That work, along with work Florence 1 Schools has done at McClenaghan Administrative Annex and its adjoining Haigh Porter Park, put the city in a place where it seemed a good time to take care of the water system in that neighborhood, Hemingway said.
"So, we thought with all the work within this specific location it would be prudent on the city’s part to update the water infrastructure within this area," he said.
"Hopefully, this will provide another 20 years without any infrastructure issues within this proximity," Hemingway said.
The water outage will affect water customers in the 300 – 600 blocks of South Dargan, 100 block of West Pine, 100 block of East Pine, 100 block of East Elm Street and 400 block of Railroad Avenue. Notices of the outage will be hand-delivered to the addresses of all affected customers.
"Upon the resumption of water service, lines will be flushed which could cause temporary discoloration. Impacted customers may also notice trapped air in the plumbing, which will be released initially as water is used," according to the notice.
The South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control requires that a Boil Water Advisory notice be issued to effected customers following these interruptions.
Residents who have questions concerning this notice can call the city at 843-665-3236 or SCDHEC at 843-661-4825.