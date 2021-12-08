Florence to shut down South Dargan Street water for water main repair

FLORENCE, S.C. — It's going to be a dry weekend along South Dargan Street in Florence.

"In order to complete necessary water system utility work, the City of Florence is notifying customers of an upcoming outage on Saturday. The water main is expected to take a day to repair and will occur between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m," according to a notice sent to South Dargan Street residents and businesses. "South Dargan Street from East Pine Street through Cedar Street will be closed to traffic during this construction repair."

"Elm Street is one the Third Penny Road Projects, which is located off South Dargan," said Utilities Director Michael Hemingway. Work on improving the street, which runs alongside the McClenaghan Administrative Annex, has been on going for several months.

"During the course of doing this work a water valve was broken. To install a new water valve the water within a close proximity of the water valve to be replaced has to be turned off so that staff can install the new valve," Hemingway said. The work will be handled by city crews, he said.