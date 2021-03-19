Florence to use grant funds to repair stormwater system southwest of downtown

FLORENCE, S.C. — Residents of the southwest part of downtown Florence may see their properties flood less in the next few years.

The South Carolina Office of Resilience’s Disaster Recovery Office announced last week that its disaster recovery steering committee had awarded $4.05 million to the city of Florence for stormwater improvements.

Florence City Manager Randall Osterman said Thursday afternoon that the city was planning to use the money to improve two stormwater systems near the city's downtown area.

One of the areas, called the South McQueen Street basin, includes an area of the city's downtown centered on the street the basin is named after. It takes in an area from the railroad tracks down to Cedar Street.

West Cedar Street is the namesake of the other basin located to the southeast of the South McQueen Street basin. It includes an area roughly between the railroad tracks east of downtown, Cherokee Road/National Cemetery Road, and Palmetto Street.

The plans call for a new drainpipe on Cedar between Warley and Coit Streets, the upgrade of a pipe on South McQueen north of West Evans, outfall repairs to a drain in Timrod Park, and maintenance on a pipe running along McQeen Street.