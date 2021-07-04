Florence toddler shot Saturday night

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence toddler suffered serious injuries when they were shot Saturday night.
Florence Police responded to a Florence area hospital shortly before 8 p.m. to a reported gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries at 7:53 p.m., according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
An investigation determined the shooting happened at a home in the 600 block of Roberts Street and that the victim was just under two-years-old, according to the release.
While the investigation is ongoing the preliminary determination is that the shooting was accidental, according to the release.
