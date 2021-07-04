 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence toddler shot Saturday night
0 Comments

Florence toddler shot Saturday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence toddler suffered serious injuries when they were shot Saturday night.

Florence Police responded to a Florence area hospital shortly before 8 p.m. to a reported gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries at 7:53 p.m., according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

An investigation determined the shooting happened at a home in the 600 block of Roberts Street and that the victim was just under two-years-old, according to the release.

While the investigation is ongoing the preliminary determination is that the shooting was accidental, according to the release.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
Local News

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

Smoothie King soon to blend in on Pamplico Highway
Local News

Smoothie King soon to blend in on Pamplico Highway

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence will soon have its own Smoothie King again. A sign in the former Jimmy Johns location in a shopping center along the Pamplico Highway indicates that the location will soon become a Smoothie King franchise.

+3
Andrew and Eula Kampiziones donate to Florence County library system
Local News

Andrew and Eula Kampiziones donate to Florence County library system

FLORENCE, S.C. -- With a few words and gestures Florence residents Andrew and Eula Kampizioines continued their history of giving to the Florence County Library System with the donation of a check to the Friends of the Florence County Library and the placing of their names on a plaque in the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library's entrance.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert