Florence traffic stop ends in drug arrest
Florence traffic stop ends in drug arrest

Drug Bust

A Florence Police Officer made the traffic stop around South Cashua Drive Friday and "observed suspected drug evidence in plain view during the stop. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded almost half a pound of suspect methamphetamine, approximately 28 grams of a substance labeled “THC edible," two firearms and over $1,300 in US currency," according to a release from the agency.

 FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Friday Florence traffic stop ended with a drug arrest and seizure.

Reginald Danyall Smith, 29, of Florence, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime, according to the release.

He was denied bond on the trafficking methamphetamine charge, had a $30,000 bond set on the other charges and remains in custody in the Florence County Detention Center.

