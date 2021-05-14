Florence traffic stop ends in drug arrest

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Friday Florence traffic stop ended with a drug arrest and seizure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Florence Police Officer made the traffic stop around South Cashua Drive and "observed suspected drug evidence in plain view during the stop. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded almost half a pound of suspect methamphetamine, approximately 28 grams of a substance labeled “THC edible," two firearms and over $1,300 in US currency," according to a release from the agency.

Reginald Danyall Smith, 29, of Florence, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime, according to the release.

He was denied bond on the trafficking methamphetamine charge, had a $30,000 bond set on the other charges and remains in custody in the Florence County Detention Center.