Florence uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve water and sewer systems

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence will be using some of its American Rescue Plan Act money to improve parts of its water and sewer system.

Assistant City Manager Kevin Yokim recently told the Morning News that the city has allocated $3 million of the $8 million it has received from the act to fund water and sewer projects.

The spending plan as approved by the City Council in July 2021 includes $3.04 million to the city’s general fund to offset lost revenue with $1.02 million being allocated for the City Council to spend, $680,000 for the construction of fields five and six at the city’s new baseball and track complex, $350,000 for a new cherry picker to assist with yard waste removal, $300,000 for a new garbage truck and $250,000 for neighborhood revitalization projects.

An additional $1 million would go toward the enhancement of broadband access for underserved areas.

A total of $913,151 will go to city employees who worked through the pandemic with $652,250 going to city employees who directly interacted with the public and $260,901 going to other employees who worked through the pandemic.

The city also allocated $250,000 to various nonprofit agencies to fund rent and utility assistance.

Yokim also said the city initially estimated $3 million in lost revenues but actual losses were $500,000 in hospitality taxes, $100,000 in local option sales taxes and business license and franchise fees were down by $750,000.

He said the city worked to limit the effects of the lost revenues by delaying capital purchases and maintaining a policy of keeping its open positions open for 16 weeks.

Local option sales taxes were down $100,000 in FY2020, but recovered during FY2021 due to online shopping fueled by the federal government stimulus. Business license and franchise fee revenue were a total of $750,000 below budget during this two-year fiscal period.

Yokim said local option sales taxes and hospitality taxes are returning to normal. He said the city will not know until the end of the fiscal year whether business license and franchise fee revenue have returned to normal.

