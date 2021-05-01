Florence veterans advocate now a published author

"It can take people sometimes 20 years to say they've fully recovered, and we don't have that time to wait."

Part of the process of moving involves finding purpose in life, he said.

"Turned my mess into my message," Laurie said of his life up until 2016 when a good friend with whom he served in the Army killed himself.

"In 2016 I reached out to him, and he never answered me back. His daughter reached out to me and said he had killed himself. She found him. He was hanging," Laurie said.

It was especially disturbing since, Laurie said, he saw himself heading in that direction.

That's when he got clean and straight from drugs and alcohol and took up advocating for fellow veterans.

"The biggest thing in a veteran's mindset is that when people get out of the service, depending on how they got out, and they're like, now what? They have to find a new passion," he said. "Some of them are OK, but guys like me who were thrown to the curb in the military, whose careers were cut short because of surgery or mental health problems or whatever, we get out and we're like, 'What do we do now?' One hundred percent finding a purpose for you is very important.