Florence Veterans Day ceremony moved indoors

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wednesday's annual Veterans Day event in Florence will take place in the Florence Center's lower level.

Event organizer Col. (RET) Barry Wingard Wednesday morning made the call to move the ceremony indoors based on an increasing chance of rain as the morning progressed.

Wednesday's weather forecast calls for showers and gusty wind before the weather gets worse Wednesday night into Thursday.

The National Weather Service Wednesday morning issued a flash flood watch for counties east of Interstate 95 -- Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon, Horry and Georgetown.

"Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to develop late tonight through Thursday Night," Tim Armstrong, meteorologist and climate program leader with the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C., said in a briefing on the weather.

"Rainfall amounts over six inches could cause flash flooding to develop, and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of eastern South and North Carolina," Armstrong said in the briefing.

The worst of the weather will be Wednesday night through Thursday night.