Florence Veterans Day Ceremony to happen rain or shine

FLORENCE, S.C. — Come rain or shine veterans will gather in Florence Friday to honor 29 veterans who will be added to the Florence Veterans Park Wall of Honor and to dedicate a WWII monument that has just been completed in the park.

"If the current forecast holds, it is unlikely we will be able to remain outdoors," event organizer Barry Wingard wrote in an email update on the ceremony. "The Florence Center has graciously agreed to provide us some space. For those not familiar with the area, the Florence Center is across the parking lot from the Veterans Park."

"There is a scheduled convention in the building with 3,000 attendees, but the center's staff is working to ensure we are able to honor our veterans," Wingard wrote in the email.

The ceremony in years past has featured a parade of flag officers along with unveiling of monuments that mark past wars and the people affected by them.

“Each year, we try to have a distinguished speaker who has ties to South Carolina,” said Wingard, chairman of the Veterans Park committee. “This year, we are honored to welcome Gen. Clardy, a native of Georgetown and a graduate of the University of South Carolina. And, after serving his country as a Marine for 37 years, he has retired to Chapin.”

U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. Stacy Clardy was commissioned on May 13, 1983, after he graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor of science in business administration. He has a master of science in management from Troy State University and a master of arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.

The ceremony will include taped and live music, Civil Air Patrol Color Guard and the Veterans Honor Guard that will provide a rifle volley and Taps.

The WWII monument to be dedicated is a collaboration between Bran Oswalt of Brown Memorials and sculptor Alex Palkovich. The two have collaborated on several monuments in the park.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. either way. If outdoors, Wingard suggested attendees take a lawn chair of their own as seating will be limited.

The park, and Florence Center, are on either side of the center's lower parking lot on Woody Jones Boulevard in Florence.