Florence veterans' nursing home nearing completion
FLORENCE, S.C. – People attending the 18th annual Spirit of Central event Wednesday evening got a sneak preview of the veterans nursing home under construction  on National Cemetery Road. 

Randy Godbold, Florence County veterans affairs officer, delivered the keynote address at the event. His presentation included several photos of the inside and outside of the nursing home. 

Godbold said the nursing home was completely built but not yet open. He said the nursing home is looking for employees and had just hired a director. 

He said each resident will have an individual room. Godbold said the nursing home would cost veterans around $65 per day with lower rates for veterans who have been determined to be disabled and free for veterans determined to be at least 70% disabled. 

He said the home would be divided into 104 individual rooms divided into four sections. He said each section would feature a bistro area and a common area. 

He added that the nursing home will feature a Purple Heart room, a gym, and a chapel  He said he was working on a feature to replace a fountain that was canceled in the project. 

He also said the nursing home could open in September. 

He said the construction of the home was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and will be run by third-party contractor. 

"You need to thank Sen. [Hugh K.] Leatherman [Sr.] for having that done," Godbold said at the beginning of his presentation. "He pushed that very hard to make sure we had it... At the beginning, they [the Veterans Administration] was going to build one in Columbia."

Godbold said Leatherman worked to make sure that the nursing homes were close to the veterans that live in the state. 

"They were going to build three but right now they're building two," Godbold continued. "There's one here and there's one up in Cherokee County." 

The 18th annual Spirit of Central event also featured a children's bike parade, the presentation of 12 Quilts of Valor to veterans who are members of Central United Methodist Church, the playing of the songs of each branch of the military except the Space Force,  and the playing of several religious hymns. 

More about the veterans receiving the Quilts of Valor will featured in an upcoming edition of Pee Dee Weekly. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

