Florence veterans' nursing home nearing completion

FLORENCE, S.C. – People attending the 18th annual Spirit of Central event Wednesday evening got a sneak preview of the veterans nursing home under construction on National Cemetery Road.

Randy Godbold, Florence County veterans affairs officer, delivered the keynote address at the event. His presentation included several photos of the inside and outside of the nursing home.

Godbold said the nursing home was completely built but not yet open. He said the nursing home is looking for employees and had just hired a director.

He said each resident will have an individual room. Godbold said the nursing home would cost veterans around $65 per day with lower rates for veterans who have been determined to be disabled and free for veterans determined to be at least 70% disabled.

He said the home would be divided into 104 individual rooms divided into four sections. He said each section would feature a bistro area and a common area.

He added that the nursing home will feature a Purple Heart room, a gym, and a chapel He said he was working on a feature to replace a fountain that was canceled in the project.

He also said the nursing home could open in September.