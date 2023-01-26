Florence veterans organizations receive donations

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Veterans Resource Center of Florence and the Florence Veterans Park received donations Tuesday from the Veterans Benefit Concert Committee.

The concert in the Veterans Park was the day after Veterans Day and coincided with the Eastern Carolina Mustang Club's annual car show at the adjacent Florence Center.

American Legion Post 160 of Effingham assisted in facilitating the donations and with the event.

Check presentations were made during the regular meeting of the Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council (PDAVAC). Michael Calcutt of Post 170, American Legion, Effingham, assisted by Mirial Gaynor, Veterans Benefit Concert Committee, made the donations to C.B. Anderson of the Florence Veterans Resource Center and Barry Wingard of the Veterans Park Committee.

The PDAVAC meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Florence County Veterans Affairs building at 707 East National Cemetery Road. Any veterans or interested citizens are welcome to visit the meeting.