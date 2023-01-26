 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence veterans organizations receive donations

  • 0
Veterans Donation

From left, Mirial Gaynor of the Veterans Benefit Concert Committee and Michael Calcutt of American Legion Post No. 170 present checks to CB Anderson, director of the Veterans Resource Center of Florence, and Barry Wingard, Chairman, Florence Veterans Park.

 Contributed

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Veterans Resource Center of Florence and the Florence Veterans Park received donations Tuesday  from the Veterans Benefit Concert Committee.

The concert in the Veterans Park was the day after Veterans Day and coincided with the Eastern Carolina Mustang Club's annual car show at the adjacent Florence Center.

American Legion Post 160 of Effingham assisted in facilitating the donations and with the event.

Check presentations were made during the regular meeting of the Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council (PDAVAC). Michael Calcutt of Post 170, American Legion, Effingham, assisted by Mirial Gaynor, Veterans Benefit Concert Committee, made the donations to C.B. Anderson of the Florence Veterans Resource Center and Barry Wingard of the Veterans Park Committee.

The PDAVAC meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Florence County Veterans Affairs building at 707 East National Cemetery Road. Any veterans or interested citizens are welcome to visit the meeting.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edwards to perform at Florence's Colors of Cancer tonight

Edwards to perform at Florence's Colors of Cancer tonight

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Diners who participate in the Colors of Cancer dinner Thursday will be entertained by the sultry voice of Jennifer Edwards, a veteran of the music business with appearances on the stage at the famed Apollo Theatre along with Diddy's Making the Band 3.

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Council members Thursday got down to the county's business, honored a county football team, elected officers, passed a litany of rezonings, OK'd a feral cat plan, and conducted a contentious public hearing at its annual organizational meeting.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon's first UK strike: Hundreds of workers walk out over pay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert