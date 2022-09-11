 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Veterans Park ceremony marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks

FLORENCE, S.C. — About 25 people turned out Sunday morning to honor those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001 in New York, rural Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

The brief ceremony included an invocation by Florence County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chaplain Joel Billings, the Pledge of Allegiance led by retired U.S. Army SFC Stella Miller who is commandant, Veterans Honor Guard.

A red and white wreath was placed at the monument with the words "Never Forget," by representatives of all first responders — Billings, Howe Springs Battalion Chief Jerry Yarborough, EMT Josh Hatchell and Army veteran Bryant McNeil, who represented all current and former members of the military.

Following the wreath laying, a moment of silence was observed and at 8:46 a.m. — the precise time the first plane crashed into the first of the World Trade Center towers — Miller blew taps to end the ceremony.

