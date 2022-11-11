Florence Veterans Park receives two oak trees with ties to Belleau Wood

FLORENCE, S.C. — A couple of dozen veterans, many of them Marines, gathered in the wind and rain Thursday in Florence Veterans Park to plant two trees with lineage not found much off the WWI battlefield of Belleau Wood, France.

The battle, fought from June 1 to June 26 in 1918, plays a key role in the history of the U.S. Marine Corps. It was in this battle that Marine Capt. Lloyd Williams of the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, said "Retreat? Hell, we just got here."

The U.S. suffered 1,811 killed and 7,966 wounded in the battle while the Marines and soldiers inflicted more than 10,000 casualties on the Germans.

Two hundred acorns were collected, and about 100 of them were able to clear customs. Staff at North Carolina State University nourished them and produced seedlings.

Eight seedlings are planted at Quantico, Va., while others are planted at the White House, N.C. State, USC's ROTC Department, Reynolds Coliseum and other suitable locations.

Through the work of the Marine Corps League in Florence the Veterans Park received two trees to be planted at the WWI monument.

"We're here today to plant and dedicate these two very special trees that are grown from acorns harvested from a WWI battlefield," said Charlie Caldwell, a retire Marine captain. "They were grown in hallowed soil, soil that was soaked with the sweat, blood and some cases the bodies of Marines and soldiers who fell there."

The concept is to plant a grove of these trees across the United States and for them to serve as a living memorial to those who fought then and continue to serve now and into the future, he said.

"We are very special; there aren't many of these trees so for the City of Florence to be included in this tree program is very special," Caldwell said.

Col. John Giltz, retired U.S. Marine, oversees the tree program and was on hand Thursday for the planting.

"When Charlie and Barry (Wingard, chairman of the Veterans Park Committee) got ahold of me a few months ago after they heard about this, at the time I didn't know if I'd have any or not," Giltz said.

Giltz said the program, run out of Raleigh, N.C., tries to place the trees will be cherished and cared for.

"I just Googled Florence Veterans Park and I just knew, and now that I'm here, wow, wow," Giltz said.

"Other than the Marine Corps Museum, and that's always going to be the best, this is the most special place they've been as far as the presentation and what you all do with this park," Giltz said.